Smyle Group acquires gaming events company NJ Live

The deal brings the specialist London-based events company into the Smyle Group of companies, offering growth opportunities and cross-pollination of ideas, skills and resources.

Today, June 18th, four times agency of the year and leading creative agency Smyle Group announces that it has acquired gaming and esports-focused events company NJ Live for an undisclosed sum. The deal is effective immediately and will see both companies capitalise on each other’s strengths as part of an ambitious post-pandemic growth strategy.

NJ Live was founded by Nick Joyce in 2003 in Acton, West London, and has grown to become an expert in the fast-growing gaming and esports segment of the events industry. Its gaming launch platform ‘Ghost’ is considered to be a significant development, helping propel NJ Live into a leading position in the field. This segment is large and has strong growth prospects: in 2020 there were 2.8 billion gamers worldwide, helping fuel the £200 billion global video game industry. Gamification is becoming increasingly sought after in business events.

‘Exceptional added value’

“We are thrilled that NJ Live is joining the Smyle family and are looking forward to doing great work and helping each other thrive for the benefit of both our clients and our people,” says Rick Stainton, Founder & Group Executive Director of Smyle Group. “NJ’s team has long demonstrated a commitment to exceptional client work. They do this through technical expertise, sector knowledge, dynamic innovation and diligence. Together we can develop best-in-class solutions for clients through and beyond this Covid disrupted environment, where more engaging, sustainable and measurable activations are being asked for.”

“We have been in contact with Smyle for over five years, and this is the natural next step in the relationship between the two brands,” says Nick Joyce, Founder of NJ Live. “Both Smyle and NJ Live have shown innovation and a confidence in the return to physical events. Adding gaming and esports to Smyle will expand its customer base, and Smyle’s scale and expertise will help open up new opportunities for NJ Live.”

No redundancies are expected as a result of this announcement.