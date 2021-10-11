Smyle brings virtual element to legendary Wella Professional TrendVision Awards for the first time

Creative agency Smyle has created the first ever hybrid edition of the legendary Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards UK & Ireland Finals ceremony, which takes place today at the Roundhouse in London – and, of course, online.

Known as the hairdressing industry’s most prestigious prizes, Wella’s TrendVision Awards has a theme this year of ‘Finally back together’. Smyle has created a ceremony which will offer all the glitz and pageantry attendees have come to expect over its 15-year history, including the launch of new collections from brands including GHD, Robert Eaton, D&J Ambrose and HOB Salons; as well as a catwalk show featuring the models who’ve been styled by this year’s finalists.

But for the first time ever, there will also be a specially curated livestream so that a much wider audience can be part of the action from home.

Smyle has created an hour-long virtual broadcast programme which blends live coverage and special filmed content including backstage footage and interviews with some of the industry stars involved with the event.

The broadcast will end with live coverage of the final catwalk show and announcement of the winners, and the whole show is hosted by Radio X presenter Elspeth Pierce, who will broadcast from a studio in the Roundhouse balcony with a bird’s eye view of the proceedings below. The live event is hosted by celebrity hairdresser Patrick Cameron, along with a special surprise guest.

Allie Hargreaves, National Education Manager at Wella Professional, said: “We’re thrilled to be finally back together after such a challenging time for our industry and can’t wait to let our hair down and celebrate. But we’re mindful that not everyone can be here in person and Smyle’s creative hybrid solution means that everyone in the Wella family gets to experience the fun – as well as enjoying some exclusive content at the same time.”

Jonathan Boyne, Communication Director at Smyle, said: “We’ve packed the show to give the in-person guests a night to remember, but it was important to make sure that the online guests didn’t feel left out and this virtual broadcast solution is ideal. There will be some exclusives for people watching at home – but at the same time, it will ignite the ambitions of the hairdressing stars of the future to make being at the Roundhouse for TrendVision Awards a career goal to work towards.”

Smyle is managing the production, content creation and creative direction of both the live and virtual events.

