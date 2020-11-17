Smart Venues 2.0 + Site Selection + Tech Trend

What is a Smart Venue? Has the meaning changed since the term was first coined? An expert panel – James Rees, ExCeL London; Sven Bossu, the International Association of Convention Centres and Wee Min Ong, Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre – explore what a smart venue is and how the meaning is changing and taking account of new issues and challenges facing the events industry, globally. The event takes place online 30th November 1pm to 2pm.

Two other experts are joining the event for two 10-minute quick fire sessions. Emma Nolan, University of Chichester explores a new methodology in site selection. Adam Parry, Event Tech Live reviews the latest technology from the world’ premier event technology show.

This is a Learning Bridges event. Learning Bridges is an initiative by universities in the United Kingdom who are committed to sharing knowledge between their institutions and with the event industry. Learning Bridges institutions participating are the University of Brighton, Glasgow Caledonian University, University of Greenwich, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Salford, University of Surrey, University of Westminster, York St John University.

This is a free event. Thank you to Eventscase for sponsoring the event. You can register to attend here: https://westminsteruniversity.eventscase.com/EN/smartvenue