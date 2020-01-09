Smart AV ‘goes red’ to raise awareness of bone marrow charity, DKMS

Smart AV, a leading global AV supplier, is encouraging clients, colleagues and the wider AV industry to support bone marrow charity DKMS by going red, changing their branding and asking people to ‘Swab 4 Smart’.

The company are encouraging as many people as possible to sign up to the DKMS register, become a potential donor and save lives.

The campaign was launched after Smart AV’s managing director, Ryan Walker, lost his six-year-old nephew, Henry, to a rare condition called aplastic anaemia. His life could have been saved had he found a match on the register and more people were signed up.

In the UK currently only 2% of the population are on the register, and in Europe it’s only 12%, but with more people on the register the charity can prevent lives from being needlessly lost.

Smart AV is also keen to dispel some of the stigma around donating bone marrow in their campaign. 90% of the time, it’s no different from giving blood; the body only donates cells of which it has a surplus (without any lasting impact on the donor) and can be the solution to a range of conditions.

What’s more, for every swab kit DKMS send as a result of the Smart AV campaign Smart AV will donate £40 to DKMS.