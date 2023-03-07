SLX certifies as a B Corporation

Top of Article

SLX, Bristol-based technical production specialists have announced its become certified as the industry’s highest performing B Corporation (B Corp).

First initiated in 2007, the B Corp Certification process assesses the entirety of businesses’ operations and covers five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to a purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

Following an extensive assessment, SLX joins a growing community of 6,279 global businesses that are working towards reinventing business as a force of good. SLX has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, having met high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

“We are delighted to welcome SLX to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that SLX is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue to drive the conversation forward”

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK

To start the B Corp Certification process, SLX was required to complete an initial B Impact Assessment to generate what steps are needed to become certified. The policies and initiatives SLX already had in place resulted in the initial impact score being just shy of the target at 75. Nevertheless, this began a catalyst of change at SLX and resulted in the implementation of key major initiatives including adding the triple bottom line (People, Planet and Profit) to the company’s articles. This is a legal change that will remain with the business going forward and will form a foundation for everything SLX sets out to do. Embedding and executing plans such as these into its business enabled the growth of its impact score.

Achieving the B Corp accreditation is a testament to the game-changing approach SLX has adopted towards sustainability, our governance, interaction with customers, and engagement with our people and the local and wider communities we operate. The whole process has been thought-provoking and given us a very clear direction forward.

Alastair Currie, CEO, SLX