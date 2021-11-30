Slidefair: Winners of Best Immersive Experience at the Event Technology Awards

Slidefair is our response to the need for events to continue, even when physically being there isn’t possible.

Live streaming and webinars are the new norm, but don’t leave much room for the networking opportunities and spontaneity of attending in person. Walking through an exhibition hall, and seeing what each booth has to offer. The “water cooler moments” and chance meetings with new people. These are the kind of experiences our platform is built around.

Our venues are 3D worlds, easily accessible for anyone with an internet connection and PC. Each is highly detailed, and made to fit the specific needs of the event. From the size and layout of the rooms and halls, down to the colours, branding and furniture in each exhibition booth or networking area.

Attendees move through these worlds with personalised avatars. The controls are intuitive and interactions are simple, but rewarding. Grabbing a brochure is as easy as walking up to the stand and clicking on it. Talk to company representatives by walking into their exhibition booth, or sit down at a table for a more private conversation.

Of course, presentations and seminars are still a part of any Slidefair event, and walking through the doors of a presentation hall at one of our venues will take you to the live stream, with audience interactions, Q & A and other features.

Digital business cards, brochures and other collectable items are kept in each person’s personal “goodie bag”, which is emailed to them after the event is over.

Keeping people engaged and immersed was always our goal, so winning “best immersive experience” at the event technology awards was a special and exciting moment for us.

