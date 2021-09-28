Sledge builds on success of SWM Partners acquisition with series of new projects, extended global footprint

Sledge, the UK-based agency with a global footprint and expertise in live experience and film, has seen a 32% increase in revenue this year.

This is a result of the agency securing work with a number of new and existing clients despite the pandemic, its successful on-boarding of SWM Partners, the specialist pharma events business it acquired in February last year, and flexible and agile nature, a trait that enables Sledge to move swiftly in response to external factors such as changing COVID-19 restrictions.

Sledge recently wrapped up an eight-week virtual program for We Are Family Foundation’s (WAFF) Just Peace Summit, which amplifies the voices of, and brings together, young people who are making a difference in the world, in-person events for leading industry hair publication, Creative HEAD Magazine, and the virtual FACT Dialogue event. Sledge managed the entire show, which was broadcast to a global audience, including creative direction, filming, editing and scripting, handled web design and development, and supported on a film-focused social media strategy.

The team remains deep in planning and pre-production mode as they prepare to deliver a number of virtual, hybrid and in-person experiences for clients throughout the rest of the year and beyond, across sectors including finance, technology and retail, and in both the UK and US.

Committed to the return of live, Sledge is also actively building out its team to keep up with client demand, and has launched a new website which reflects the changing state of the industry and its evolving offering.

Sarah Yeats, Managing Director, Sledge explains: “There’s no doubt that the past 18 months have been challenging for our industry, and we’re feeling grateful that our size, strategic and consultative approach, and commitment to pushing the creative boundaries has enabled Sledge to both continue its operations during the pandemic, and achieve the successes it has of late.

“While our expertise has always been in live experience and film, we’re definitely seeing a renewed focus on pairing these two powerful mediums together, and we’re incredibly excited to be working with clients to bring their visions to life in virtual, hybrid and face-to-face environments. The growing demand we’re experiencing for the latter is a positive sign for our industry, and we’re confident in its ability to bounce back.”

Nancy Hunt, Co-Founder and President, We Are Family Foundation said: “We engage Sledge to produce our in-person and virtual events due to their ability to respond to our briefs with creativity and passion, and consistently deliver seamless experiences for our community.

“Despite the challenges associated with taking any event online, the team worked with us every step of the way to design, produce and manage engaging, educational experiences for our discerning Just Peace Summit youth audience in both 2020 and 2021. We value our partnership with Sledge immensely, and look forward to continuing to work with them.”