Sky Truck Tour takes spatial analytics on the road

Sky has concluded the 2022 Sky Truck Tour with measurement partner Meshh, where the location-based intelligence and interaction specialist provided its analytics services from 1st August – 6th November 2022 to aid in evaluating the success of the campaign.

Jamie Baskerville, Retail Trading Lead, Sky, explains, “It is important for us to be able to see how our marketing campaigns influence consumer behaviour across the company, not just in direct relation to the campaign. The reports from Meshh will be used to measure the tour’s success and how these campaigns may drive awareness and foot traffic to our stores, particularly newer branches.”

During the four-month campaign, two Sky Tour Trucks, installed with a Meshh sensor, travelled across the UK and stopped at twenty locations where they promoted several offerings to the public, including Sky Glass and the recently launched, Sky Stream service.

Jessica Pomfret, account director, Meshh, said, “The nature of our partnership with Sky allowed us to expand on the data we provided for this tour. Not only have we been able to provide key measurement metrics & ROI, but we have also been able to prove the effectiveness of their marketing strategy by running bespoke reports – measuring the number of people exposed and engaged with the tour at any location and were subsequently seen in any of Sky’s shops.”