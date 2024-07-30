Skiddle unveils powerful Event Series feature

Skiddle , the UK’s leading independent event ticketing platform, has unveiled the latest addition to its growing toolkit of practical event-planning features – ‘Event Series’.

Now available to use for free in the Skiddle Promotion Centre , the new feature has been designed specifically with those who organise recurring events in mind, allowing for a year’s worth of listings to be created in under 5 minutes.

Simplifying the process of adding and managing a series of events across the calendar year, the useful tool requires event organisers to enter the specifics of their event only once. Upon completing the listing and selecting the dates over which the event will repeat, the feature will then automatically populate the rest, drastically minimising the time taken up by manual entry.

Along with increased productivity, the feature boasts many other advantages and benefits – from grouping events in a series together, making them easier to find on the Skiddle platform, thus improving the customer experience, to cross-promoting dates with available tickets, should one of the events in the series sell out, increasing the potential for sales.

Commenting on the release of Event Series, Neil Meredith, Head of Development at Skiddle, said:

“A tremendous amount of effort has gone into developing the Event Series feature and seamlessly integrating it into the event listing flow in the Skiddle Promotion Centre. This new tool allows promoters to set up and manage their events quickly and efficiently, giving them more time to focus on the event itself.”

For more information on Event Series, including a step-by-step written and visual guide on using the feature, visit the following link .

To register for your free Skiddle Promotion Centre account, visit app.promotioncentre.co.uk/auth/register and start enjoying the benefits today.

