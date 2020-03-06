Site Event launches INDICATE – the UK’s 1st app for managing toilets at large scale events

Site Event is proud to announce the launch of INDICATE, the UK’s first app for managing toilets at large scale events.

Unique to Site Event, INDICATE is an intelligent tool for managing toilets at large scale events. The INDICATE app allows organisers to increase the performance of toilets at events, providing a live overview of all operating units during the event.

Using the alert system allows event organisers to ensure all units are kept clean and topped up with consumables, but also to safeguard your attendees. The system will send an alert if there is someone in the unit for a set period of time, identifying potentially vulnerable attendees.

INDICATE will provide invaluable post-event analysis across the sanitation facilities, from water and waste usage to customer flow and comparison data to improve the layout and positioning of toilets for optimal distribution and efficiency.

Advertisement

INDICATE comes with built-in sensors capable of sending and receiving data. This will give you and your team the best experience while maximising productivity. INDICATE software is available in addition to hiring Triovac, our 3 bay Vacuum Pods.

INDICATE Advantages

Complete Overview

With INDICATE you can monitor the performance of your sanitation facilities from your device anywhere in the world, at any moment.

Optimal Efficiency

Use INDICATE as an overview as to the highest priority of units to be cleaned next.

Fast Response Time

Receive a notification if a unit requires inspection. If a cubical has been locked for longer than 10 minutes, INDICATE will flag for inspection, safeguarding your attendees.

Queue Optimisation

INDICATE will use real-time data to optimise your layout, reduce queuing and serve your attendees better.

Tank Monitoring

INDICATE will never let your tanks overflow, a notification will be sent and, once the tanks reach a certain level, cubicles will lock, reducing the flow allowing the tanks to be emptied.

Post Event Reports

INDICATE can provide full post-event analysis across the sanitation facilities, from water and waste usage to customer flow and comparison data to improve the layout and positioning of toilets for optimal distribution and efficiency.

This content is sponsored by Site Event.

If you would like any more information please contact Amy, Amy@Site-Equip.co.uk or 01256 384 134.

Site Event’s head office is in Lasham, Hampshire. Covering the South of England.

Site Event hires vacuum toilets, luxury toilet trailers, event single loos, mobile showers and event accommodation.

Twitter – @loosrus

Facebook – @siteevent

Instagram – @site_event