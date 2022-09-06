Simon Howard from Introducing Events Ltd to return as host of Event Tech Live (ETL) London 2022

Event Host Simon Howard, Director at Introducing Events, will once again return to host ETL London this year.

Introducing Events was established in 2022 but founded by professionals with years in the industry. Previously working alongside many of the UKs largest event agencies, designing and delivering bespoke client offerings – the team identified a need for high-quality event entertainment and team-building experiences. Out of this need, Introducing Events Ltd was born.

With over 17 years on-stage experience, over 200 virtual events and thousands of live events across the globe the Introducing Events team are well versed in all things events and entertainment.

Simon Howard, Director at Introducing Events Ltd, Says: “I’m super-excited to re-join the Event Tech family, hosting Event Tech Live London for the second year in a row.

“Recent years have really shown how much technology can affect and assist in successful event production and I’m really looking forward to learning about the latest tech developments for the events industry.

“ETL is not just about learning, it’s also a brilliant opportunity to spend quality time with an awesome community of like-minded people, build new relationships with change-drivers and industry experts and hear their thoughts about how the future of our industry will be shaped.”

Adam Parry, Co-Founder at Event Tech Live, Comments: “The ETL team and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Simon back as host at this year’s ETL London.

“Simon brings the type of energy that as event profs we thrive off. He has a huge love of event tech, which as we saw last year, shone through during the entire event. Welcome back Simon and Introducing Events!”

Meet Simon and the Introducing Events team at Event Tech Live London (ExCeL London) on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November 2022. Register HERE.