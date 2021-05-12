Silverstone appoints head of business sustainability

Silverstone’s commitment to sustainability is underlined by today’s announcement that Stephane Bazire has joined in the role of head of business sustainability. Stephane is a pioneer of sustainable transformation in the motorsport industry and will be leading the venue’s plans for a sustainable future, environmentally, economically and operationally.

Stephane specialises in sustainable development and strategies, working globally for leading multinational companies and agencies, most recently masterminding Circuit de Barcelona’s strategic plan for 2025, ‘Driving for a better future’, embracing environmental, social and business policies that meet the demands of our changing society and developing a sportainment venue for the future.

The role for Stephane at Silverstone will focus on driving the business forward through diversification, developing new revenue streams and expanding its portfolio, within a sustainable and responsible environment as a priority. The venue will be developing its sustainability strategy and led by Stephane, bringing this to fruition with an ambitious programme. The success of the sustainability strategy lies with drawing together the venue’s stakeholders and working with them to develop innovative solutions for a brighter future. Arguably the world’s most famous motor racing venue, Silverstone recognises its social responsibilities and intends to lead its industry on the transformation journey, showcasing sustainable good practice, with a customer focus.

Stephane comments:” I’m excited to be joining a world-class sports venue that has committed to integrate sustainability into its business. Implementing a strategy that is bespoke to Silverstone, respecting its heritage, building on its global brand recognition and underpinning this with programmes that deliver our goals will be at the core of my mission.”

“There is no doubt that sustainability is critical to the future of our business,” adds Stuart Pringle, Managing Director, Silverstone, “and we want to drive forward with investing in a strategy that protects our long-term growth and profitability, as well as a greener, customer centric and more socially engaged future. Stephane’s appointment is integral to our vision and he will spearhead some exciting initiatives that will assist us in realising our ambitions.”