Silent Seminars return to Event Tech Live (ETL) London as Seminar Audio Partner

Silent Seminars are returning to ETL London 2022 as Seminar Audio Partner providing their revolutionary tech to each of the stages, enhancing attendee experience and improving audience engagement.

When working with Silent Seminars no PA system is required meaning that organisers can maximise space and present clearer audio, whilst also having the option to stream content in multiple languages.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder at Event Tech Live, says: “We’ve worked with Duncan and the team at Silent Seminars several times and each year we’re impressed with the audio quality and ease of set up.

“When organising events it’s always reassuring to know that partners and suppliers have your back and will deliver exactly what you need. Silent Seminars have proved this time and time again”

Duncan Strain, Director at Silent Seminars, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with ETL again this year. Always one of our favourite events in the calendar”

Meet the Silent Seminars team and experience their tech on site at ETL London, ExCeL London on 16th – 17th November 2022. Register here.