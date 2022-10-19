Silent Seminars’ Interprefy partnership boosts reach at Event Tech Live (ETL)

Silent Seminars, Event Tech Live’s Seminar Audio Partner, has partnered with Interprefy and will provide ETL London 22 with additional multilingual services.

The Silent Seminars/Interprefy combination brings a sought-after package of services to on-site events committed to delivering a bigger stretch of solutions for visitors returning to live events post-pandemic.

With no need for more resources or space/catering for interpreters, the new strategic partnership promises an efficient, robust, simultaneous interpretation solution linking Interprefy’s online platform with Silent Seminar’s high-quality wireless headsets.

Duncan Strain, Director at Silent Seminars, comments: “We completed the agreement at the beginning of October and it has paid immediate dividends for clients and audiences”.

Mark Breakspear, AV Alliance Manager at Interprefy, says: “Our partnership with Silent Seminars demonstrates how effective the cohesion of two market-leading technologies can be. Incorporating simultaneous interpretation into their scope of services provides a new business channel for Silent Seminars whilst Interprefy benefits from the on-site integration with their headsets”.

Interprefy will be offering simultaneous interpretation in English and Spanish through Silent Seminars headsets in the Main Stage area of Event Tech Live in mid-November and will be providing similar multilingual solutions to many conferences and events throughout the last quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Event Tech Live is at ExCel London on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 November 2022.

https://eventtechlive.com