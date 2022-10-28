Sian Sayward is Chair of beam

Sian Sayward, Director of Commercial Partnerships, People & Projects at Inntel, has become Chair of beam, the UK trade association for the Business Events, Accommodation and Meetings industry.

Julie Shorrock, Managing Director of Hotel and Travel Solutions (HTS), will be Vice Chair and will succeed Sian Sayward as Chair for 2024.

With the appointment of the Chair along with the board’s reassigned roles and objectives, Juliet Price will have a new role as Development Consultant, working with the board to focus on a growth and expansion strategy, supporting the directors leading the association.

Sian Sayward, a long-serving beam board member who continues to be Governance Director, said: “This is a tremendous honour. With our revitalised sense of purpose, our expanded board, action groups and broader membership, we are well set to grow and to drive the industry and the association forward. I’m greatly looking forward to leading beam with so many supportive colleagues. It’s an exciting challenge.”

Julie Shorrock, who is Membership Director and has also been a member of beam’s board of directors for many years, added: “Through resilience our industry has I believe become stronger. I’m looking forward to supporting Sian as her vice chair and to being the incoming chair for 2024, as we continue to build upon the beam legacy – ensuring our members and their voices are represented appropriately across the industry and beyond.”

The appointments were announced at beam’s spectacular 25th anniversary gala dinner at Radisson RED London Heathrow.

It was the association’s largest event since well before the pandemic with more than 190 beam members, former chairs, partners and associates gathering to celebrate this major occasion, many of them wearing something silver and sparkling to celebrate the silver anniversary.

An online auction and raffle raised £5287 for beam’s chosen charity Meeting Needs, which was founded by leading figures in the UK conference and events industry to raise money for worthy causes relevant to the sector.

Sian Sayward said: “Championing best practices, addressing issues and raising the industry’s profile in government, underpinned by our four pillars – Resilience, Innovation, Ethics, and Quality – are the essence of our purpose. At the same time raising money for good causes while enjoying the company of colleagues has also been a fundamental aspect of the association. We’ve raised more than half a million pounds over the years and this is another great effort by everyone for a marvellous charity led by our former Chair Chris Peacock.”