Showsec appoints new Co-CEO’s

Showsec is delighted to announce the appointments of Simon Battersby and Mark Logan as Co-CEO’s with immediate effect

This follows the recent retirement of Mark Harding after twenty one years as Managing Director of the Company.

Battersby and Logan have been with the company since 1994 and 1991 respectively, working their way through the operational structure in numerous roles before joining the Board of Directors in 2007. They have been jointly responsible for Operations within the business, alongside other directorial responsibilities. Both have been hugely influential in shaping the development of the company in the last twenty years and have been at the forefront of the company’s operational successes both domestically and internationally.

Their appointments follow the recent addition to the Board of Stephen Shilling as Finance Director in January, and together they form a new Board structure to lead Showsec into the next phase of its ongoing growth and development.

Gerard van Duykeren, Group Chairman commented:

“I am tremendously proud of these appointments. Both Mark and Simon have been instrumental in the successes of the company over the years. Their loyalty, dedication and talent stand them in great stead to lead the company forward into the next generation”