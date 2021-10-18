Showman’s Show returns to reconnect outdoor event industry as it plans ahead for busy 2022

As The Showman’s Show returns to Newbury Showground this week, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st October, reconnecting the event industry, organiser Lance Show & Publications Limited has revealed a stellar line-up of exhibitors. Attendees can expect to meet with industry leading suppliers and manufacturers ahead of what is shaping up to be an incredibly busy 2022. With demand for event kit expected to be high, a visit to the show is essential in securing the products and services needed to deliver events next year.

Along with the industry staples and regular exhibitors you’d expect to meet at the show, there’s a whole host of innovative product launches and new exhibitors. These include but are not limited to: a flat pack plastic toilet solution from T blustar; premium modular solutions from Qdos Event Hire; two brand new stages from IPS, a 24m Eurotruss stage and a 15m mobile trailer; Green Goblet is introducing new KIO reusable take-away containers; there’s contactless access control from Event Genius; new products, power monitoring tools and its latest range of electric car chargers from IDE Systems; Event Cup Solutions have spent 18 months developing the ONE Planet ONE Chance® Reusable Cup System, aimed at festivals and large- scale event organisers; there’s a brand new condensation barrier system from Custom Covers; a venue management system from MTD; Expandasign has a new recycled fabric banner and PEEQUAL will be showcasing the UK’s first female urinal.

Event director, Jeremy Lance comments: “The Showman’s Show has always been an excellent opportunity to catch up with industry colleagues and share ideas and information as one season draws to a close and attention turns to the following year. Let’s be honest, there has never been a more important time for us to get together. Challenges around securing toilets, temporary structures and other event essentials have been well reported this summer. The show is renowned for being the best place to source industry staples, and 2021 definitely won’t disappoint. Whatever you need for your events next year, then a visit to Newbury Showground this week should take a lot of the headache away from the planning process.”

Fellow event director Johnny Lance adds: “Sustainability is a key consideration for event organisers, with COP 26 now only weeks away it is definitely high on the agenda. Our exhibitors are more committed than ever to delivering carbon efficient products and services and creating sustainable businesses which will be vital as the industry builds back better.”

Advertisement

In addition, the Vision 2025 conference has announced that it will be delivering a series of industry briefings examining context and new research from leading experts and organisations on the afternoon of Wednesday 20th October. Topics will include Net Zero, tackling travel impacts, energy technology and bioplastics. The conference is open to all Showman’s Show attendees.

Part of the Vision 2025 agenda includes the return of the popular Green and Innovation Supplier Award, recognising the sustainable solutions and positive changes exhibitors are making to their businesses, products and services. Open to all exhibitors, judges have since whittled it down to three finalists who have been invited to deliver a presentation in a Dragon’s Den style competition at 4pm. They are Event Cup Solutions, IDE Systems and The Stage Bus.

Potential visitors can register to attend The Showman’s Show 2021 here.