Showman’s Show 2022 looking to buoyant return with over 100 brand new exhibitors and solutions expected

Returning to Newbury Showground on 19th-20th October on the back of an incredibly busy summer season, exhibitor bookings for The Showman’s Show 2022 are buoyant. With anticipation building, organiser Lance Show & Publications Limited has announced that there are already over 80 brand new exhibitors confirmed for the 2022 event and a host of new products and services from the domestic and international event markets on display.

Joining the impressive exhibitor line-up for the first time will be Cube Modular, Innovative Hire, MET Medical, Ontrax Rentals, Robus Shelters, Sleep Space Hire, Elite GSS, Hodge & Huggett, ZND, Multimatts, Bhudda Group, Newman Event Services, Supply to Location and Actavo. All are businesses at the very top of their respective fields and key suppliers to the outdoor event industry.

Amongst the new products and services on display will be LED screens, inflatable event structures, high-end festival accommodation, mobile stages, structures, sustainable toilet solutions, sleeper units and a fully automatic shelter system.

UK launches include YSLV’s IMPACT 8 Trailer 8sqm mobile LED screen, featuring a high resolution 3.9mm pixel pitch LED display 9mm with the ability to raise the screen up from the ground, built in generators and onboard control and production units. Dawsongroups’ Tectonik 10 and 12.5 metres internal span inflatable event structures will be on display along with Ontrax UK’s sustainable vacuum technology toilets and washroom facilities that have been seen at major festivals this summer will also be showcased. And, Zoo Events will be sharing details of its 5-star hotel the Nest which represents the next generation of high-end festival accommodation.

Whilst the new international products on display include a F3 High Peak (F3HP) cross-cable frame system from America’s largest marquee manufacturer, Anchor Industries. The company has merged a curvilinear, high-peak aesthetic to create an all-encompassing cross-cable, keder-track wall system marquee. UAE based ROBUS will be showcasing its automatic shelter system which can be operational in five to ten minutes with only one or two operatives. The company is looking for a joint venture or collaboration with a UK or EU partner. Kultour, developer and producer of smartStages and smartScreens based in Münster will have its newest stage, the smartStage 120, on display.

Event director Jeremy Lance tells us: “The event industry returned with a bang this summer, pushing promoters, organisers and suppliers alike to their limits as they faced multiple challenges in a post Brexit and Covid era. With event organisers still expecting to struggle to secure suppliers in key areas into next season and beyond we’ve been working hard to deliver an excellent cross section of the entire supply chain that includes both new companies and solutions. They of course join our already impressive list of regular exhibitors.

“The 2022 show will be an opportunity for everyone to take a breath and re-set ahead of 2023. With more than 80 new exhibitors and numerous launches already confirmed, we believe that the show will be a melting pot for innovation and ideas to take us forward. Not just for 2023 but beyond as the industry continues to transition and rebuild.”