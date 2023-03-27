Showforce promotes Becky Meers to Head of Operations UK & Europe

Top of Article

Global event crewing specialist Showforce has announced that Becky Meers has been promoted to the role of Head of Operations UK & Europe. Moving forward Becky will oversee the account management, crew management and operations functions for Showforce’s UK and European business.

Having joined Showforce’s Liverpool office in 2010 as an account handler, Becky’s hard work and customer service focussed approach have seen her build a fantastic rapport with clients and crew alike. Over the last few years, she has ran point on some of Showforce’s largest accounts and projects with great success, including Creamfields North and South, Cannes Lions, Glastonbury, Platinum Jubilee and The 150th Open.

The announcement follows the news that the company’s Liverpool office has been expanded as so many international events head to the city this year. The Showforce team is readying itself for an incredibly busy period as Eurovision fever grows and the build for the prestigious 151st Open beginning. Showforce’s Liverpool office has built an excellent reputation and its key crew chiefs and crew are regularly called on to assist with projects all over the UK and internationally.

Commenting on the promotion, Gemma Charity, group managing director said: “As a company that is only as good as our people, we pride ourselves on nurturing and investing in talent. Becky’s rise through the ranks is a real success story and I couldn’t be prouder of her taking this next step in her career. She has proved herself to be extremely capable in even the most challenging of circumstances, always remaining good natured and calm under pressure.

“As we head into an incredibly busy period, particularly for the UK, we know that with Becky at the helm that we’re in the right place to successfully deliver crew to the largest events of 2023.”