Showcasing a new events era – Showcase avi’s new Live Streaming Platform

Showcase avi have been delivering live creative events, on brand, on time, on budget and on a global scale for over 20 years. As the current climate dictates radical changes to the events arena they have launched a Live Streaming department. This dedicated department offers a range of streaming solutions to ensure every online or hybrid event is well-attended and delivered to the same exacting standards as any other previous live event.

Managing Director and Founder Ben Collings explains ‘We are passionate about delivering events and have formed a dedicated department to ensure that with new regulations and guidance events can go on. I am conscious that ’streaming’ has become as common a word as ‘unprecedented’ and I am keen to stress that we are not offering just another streaming platform, but a full event service. Whilst we cannot currently hold a physical event for large numbers of delegates it is our ambition to continue to serve our clients to the same high level of production on a virtual platform. Through technology, passion and experience we will ensure that every confex, award ceremony and conference has the atmosphere, audience and attendance that it demands’.

Showcase’s service offering includes, event streaming, fully virtual and hybrid events that use a combination of film, green screen technology. Fully virtual events can be created using the latest in green screen technology and 3d animation bringing speakers in different locations to your event stage. Showcase have developed a dedicated ‘virtual online platform’ to showcase the event during lead-up as well as hosting the event. The portal can be tailored to your needs, it can fulfil delegate registration with an ecommerce option to manage all ticket purchasing should your event be pay-to-attend.

Hybrid events comprise of a mix of a physical audience and virtual audience. Perfect for a confex or awards ceremony and set within a traditional event venue, hybrid enables large audience participation in a world where delegate numbers are restricted and in times when travel is not an option.

Advertisement

To launch this new service Showcase have collaborated with St. Ermin’s Hotel London to create a safe and professional environment that can be used to host a ‘Hybrid’ event, record a live stream or as a pre-recording studio.

“We are delighted to partner with Showcase to expand our meeting and events offering during the current restrictions. The ability to deliver events for our clients with the same level of service, including virtual audience participation is paramount”.

Tom Walsh Director of Sales, St. Ermin’s Hotel.

This historic central London hotel has a range of flexible event spaces including a ballroom featuring rococo plasterwork and dramatic crystal chandelier. Situated in Westminster it is easily accessible and can cater for your meeting and events and accommodation needs all safely within the restricted governance currently in place for the meetings and events industry.

Advertising feature