Showcase wins new contract with Local Government Association

We are proud to announce that we are back working with the LGA , who are the national voice of local government, working with councils to support, promote and improve. We worked with them previously on their annual conference, when it was in-person at the Birmingham ICC, this year’s event, 6th-8th July, will be virtual.

The journey started with a formal tender via the DELTA procurement portal and we were selected based on being able to offer a bespoke platform EVENT@, as well as an all-round virtual event production service. The event will be a three-day live streamed event with a mix of a hybrid element from a Westminster venue.

Our involvement will include: multi-camera streaming and technical production.

We will use our own bespoke platform EVENT@, as well as our event software EVENTalytics which will give our client easy to read event data.

The event, attended by approximately 1500 delegates, will feature multi-level platform registration, with multiple streams and live subtitles captured by our stenographer team.

weareshowcase.com

For more information on the event: http://www.pas.gov.uk/events/lga-annual-conference-and-exhibition-2021/lga-annual-conference-2021-sponsorship

