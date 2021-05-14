Showcase reunites with Ocean Media for their live event

After a busy year of producing virtual discussions, debates and conferences, we, like the rest of our industry, are buzzing with excitement about the prospect of returning to live events. As the UK’s successful vaccine roll-out brings confidence to the industry we are delighted to announce we’ve been contracted for Housing 2021, which is to be held in COVID-safe Manchester Central in September. This not a new event for us, we’ve successfully delivered the event in the past and have built up a close four year relationship with event organiser Ocean Media. What makes this return to live events so exciting is the fact that we’re back working with such a valued client.

Housing 2021 is the the award-winning Chartered Institute of Housing’s annual conference. The events is Europe’s leading housing festival, with 8500+ attendees, 10 theatres, 500+ speakers, 400+ sponsors and exhibitors attending over three days – it is the biggest meeting place for the whole housing sector.

Showcase MD Ben Collings comments that there is a tangible buzz and excitement within the team at the prospect of knowing that they will be back building sets and stages for an event where there will be people physically present. Ben says: “After a year of delivering events on screen we are thrilled to be designing, planning and building theatre stages and exhibition stands for real people, nothing beats the buzz of an audience and seeing people interacting”.

Event Director Sarah Payling expresses her excitement at being able to plan and hold this year’s event in a live environment. “The Housing conference has taken place for 70 years and we cannot wait to deliver it again in September. In 2019 it won AEO conference of the year and the IBP event of the year and we guarantee an award-winning return in 2021 backed by our key event partners like Showcase”.