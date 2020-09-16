Shortlist for Event Technology Awards 2020 announced

Revealed today, the shortlist for Event Technology Awards (ETA)’s eighth edition highlights the role technology has played in helping to adapt the industry to serve new demands post-Covid-19.

The record numbers of submissions for new category, Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual, means it’s a long short-list there and presents one of many challenges for the judges tasked with ordering them and picking the best.

Winners will be revealed in November as part of Event Tech Live’s hybrid week, which stretches either side of the physical show at the Old Truman Brewery on the Wednesday and Thursday.

The People’s Choice finalists, picked by ETL visitors and Event Industry News readers, will be revealed on October 1st with the public vote opening the same day.

See the ETA 20 shortlist HERE.