Shocklogic announces new website and company logo

Written by Angie Harms

Shocklogic is thrilled to announce the launch of our new website and brand identity. To celebrate our growth and success, we’ve cleared out our wardrobe and given ourselves a fresh new look.

Our rebrand strategy has been a wholly in-house effort, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result. From updated colours and graphics to a whole new logo, our new image is as bright, modern, and innovative as our products.

About Shocklogic

The guiding principles of our website renovation were clarity, intuitiveness, and usability. To reflect this, at shocklogic.com you’ll now find much improved navigation and responsiveness as well as fully revised product names.

When CEO John Martinez founded Shocklogic in 1997, he saw an opportunity to make the lives of event organisers easier through the application of technology. The company was officially incorporated in the UK in 2001 with a small handful of team members, and quickly became a trailblazer in the field of event management software. Today the team has grown to over 70 strong and includes a vibrant and unstoppable mixture of technology specialists, association experts, and event organisers. Shocklogic’s extensive suite of software and services supports event planners in every aspect of producing cutting edge events. In 2020, the company was able to pivot seamlessly to support the sudden demand for virtual events, rapidly refining its offering of online experiences. Shocklogic is an award-winning, family-run, value-centred company with an international client base, including some of the world’s largest and most complex organisations.

Whether onsite, virtual, or hybrid, Shocklogic is your one-stop-shop for event technology and membership solutions.

At Shocklogic, your event is our passion.

