Sherpa: developing and deploying innovative and robust solutions to support the most complex events since 2009

Sherpa has been at the forefront of event technology since 2009; developing and deploying innovative and robust solutions to support the most complex events. Our online and hybrid event solutions were designed to help events increase profitability like never before.
Hybrid event platform: Unify
Sherpa’s Unify is a highly-customizable hybrid event platform, and features a media-rich and engaging user interface. Participants get access to the most complete feature set anywhere, including advanced AI-powered matchmaking, networking, and recommendations.
- Discover new products and solutions
- Connect with current suppliers
- Generate and qualify leads
- Manage appointments
- Watch sessions & participate in breakout sessions
- Receive personalized recommendations
- AI-powered matchmaking & recommendations
- Interact via group messaging and video calls
- Vote and voice opinions
Unify makes it easy to open your events to the world and expand your reach—allowing more participants to attend, interact and do business on your own platform.
- Remove barriers to attendance
- Grow local and international audience
- Grow local and international exhibitors base
- Develop and foster participant & increase exhibitor loyalty
Year-round community and marketplace: Destination365
Create a year-round destination for vendors and buyers and generate new revenue streams. Destination365’s business hubs, communities and marketplaces will enable you to build premier destinations where everyone can interact, learn, connect, do business, and generate results—365 days a year.
Generate year-round revenue streams
-Marketplace
-Vendor-sponsored events
-New targeted events
-Advertising and sponsorships -More vendors & members
Enable year-round engagement with advanced AI-powered matchmaking, networking, and recommendations as well as:
- Appointments management
- Advanced messaging
- Video conferencing
- Classification by channels & tags
- Interactive, live & on-demand content
- Session moderation
- Q&A, live polling, and surveys
- Discussion groups
- Interactive poster sessions
- Surveys & micro polls
- Global activity dashboards
The industry’s leading mobile app: Nomad
Since launching in 2010, Nomad has been the mobile platform of choice for the largest and most demanding conferences and exhibitions worldwide. With Nomad, participants can connect online ahead of the event, stay on track while on site, maximize their time and achieve their goals.
Nomad offers the most complete feature set and the most intuitive user interface enabling users to:
- Select exhibitors and sessions
- Book appointments with exhibitors
- Connect & chat with participants
- Receive personalized recommendations
- Find their way quickly around the venue
- Meet with key people
- Manage their time
- Take part in the action via social feeds and gamification
More features:
- Multi-event
- Integration with any vendors and systems
- Configurable filters in all lists
- Full-text search
- Customizable onboarding
- Permissions management
- SmartActions
- Segmented surveys
- Segmented push notifications
- Social walls
- -QRCode scanner
- -Live help desk
- Integration with social networks
- Gamification
- Compatibility with iBeacon
- Virtual badge
