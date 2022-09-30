Shelton Fleming: Orchestrating the unprecedented power of experiential technologies

Shelton Fleming Group is a London-based, full-service creative agency, offering a strategic approach to live events, with almost 40 years’ experience. We harness insight, data, creativity, and technology to deliver thought provoking experiences. We enable brands to be part of something bigger, making them more meaningful to customers, stakeholders, and society.

Shelton Fleming collaborated with the McKinsey’s Sustainability Practice team to create a campaign and experience that optimised new technologies in innovative and surprising ways, starting with the climate conference: COP26

A combination of technologies were harnessed to engage with audiences, both virtual and in-person, in a truly immersive experience, orchestrating digital, film, broadcast, social media, interactive, and immersive design.

Experiential technologies are in the DNA of our work, enabling us to create truly immersive, interactive experiences. We believe that technology should be the unsung hero of the show. There to be experienced but not showcased. Seamless, immersive, unobtrusive. In other words, proven, functional, and valuable tech that enhances, but doesn’t dominate, the delegate experience.

From concept to attendee selection, through pre-event content and engagement, to design to production and, of course, a continued post-event post dialogue, we embrace experiential technology that truly delivers on its promise.

This creative use of experiential technologies empowers us to deliver inspiring and exceptionally consistent expressions of global brands and their narratives. Increasingly, our clients’ brands are focused on pivoting business towards sustainability, net zero, and green growth trajectories. Experiential technologies give us unprecedented opportunities to immerse our audiences in their vision.

Re-imagining connected experiences. Through powerful insights and stories, and the creative use of technology, we connect brands and people in meaningful ways.

More about the company at http://sheltonfleming.com.

