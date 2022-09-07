Serious Stages’ Festival Summer lands at Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022

Serious Stages rounded off an incredible festival summer, supplying Reading and Leeds festivals with two TZ Roof main stages and multiple platforms, hosting a line-up featuring Dave, The 1975 and The Artic Monkeys, 26th – 28th August 2022.

Serious Stages’ contribution to the UK’s first full festival season since 2019 saw 140 stages built across 28 festival sites in the UK. This combined 36 stage roofs, plus tented platforms, hosting in excess of 2,000 artists, along with installing custom-designed front-of-house towers, assisted viewing platforms, speaker delay towers and creative installations.

Serious has focused on large-scale engineering and logistics solutions across a range of concerts and festivals, starting with BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, on to Download, Glastonbury, Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park, Newmarket Race Course, Latitude, Wireless, culminating in Leeds and Reading Festivals.

Abbey Thomas, Serious Stages’ Operations Manager states:

“It’s been great to be on sites across the UK, supporting a range of fantastic clients with festival stages and site structures. The festival community and economy is recovering from tough pandemic years and has shown its resilience, by creating some incredible experiences for artists and audiences this summer. We’re delighted to have supported our clients’ achievements.

“I’m very proud of our teams, operating successfully across a busy, challenging summer, where all events were stretched with shortages of experienced people, resources and price rises.”