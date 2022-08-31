Sequel announces $8 million Series A funding to power the next generation of online video communities

Sequel.io, the only no-code solution for live video engagement, gives companies the power to design real-time experiences directly on their website. The investment led by Javelin Venture Partners will re up go-to-market strategies and grow a powerhouse product and team.

Sequel, the no-code solution for live video, announces Series A $8 million funding round led by Javelin Venture Partners.

The platform uses proprietary technology that allows companies to host webinars and live events directly on their websites, providing a seamless branded experience to their audience.

Sequel has powered over 20,000 live embedded live events for customers, including Comcast NBCUniversal, Ritual Motion, We&Goliath, HP, and more.

“WordPress revolutionized website design. Stripe rede ned payment solutions. And now, Sequel is changing the live communication industry. We are giving everyone the power to design their own live video experiences natively within any website without writing a single line of code. Think of us as the Stripe for live video,” said Oana Manolache, Founder & CEO of Sequel.

The solution also offers pre-built virtual networking hubs. Paired with an engaging chat and production-level 4K video quality, they quickly transform websites into live platforms for their community. Sequel also provides an open low-code API for those seeking further customization who can use it to build their custom video solutions.

The funding round was led by Javelin Venture Partners with participation from Struck Capital, Social Leverage, Alumni Ventures, Growth Warrior Capital, Great Oaks, and V1VC. Angel investors include co-founder of Thumbtack, Marco Zappacosta, Co-founder of Resy, Mike Montero, and the former chairman of the FCC, Julius Genachowski.

“With Sequel’s no-code and low-code solutions, an organization or a community can set up native experiences in a fraction of the time it used to take. We believe Sequel will power the next generation of online video communities,” said Alex Gurevich, Managing Director of Javelin Venture Partners.