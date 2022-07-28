SEC welcomes Global Congress to Scotland for the first time

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) is set to welcome the 22nd World Congress of Soil Science, marking the first time it has returned to the UK since 1935. Attracting 3,000 soil scientists from across the globe, the event entitled Soil Science – Crossing Boundaries, Changing Society, kicks-off in Glasgow on 31st July.

This year’s congress is organised by the British Society of Soil Science and the International Union of Soil Science. It takes place every four years and was last held in Rio de Janeiro.

The event organiser has a particular focus on sustainability, with the Congress offering soil science specialists the chance to discuss the critical global issues relating to soil including; managing soil’s sustainably, preserving its ecosystem, and mitigating against climate change.

“As an environmental charity, sustainability is one of our core values and working with a venue that shares these values is important to us. We have worked closely with the SEC to ensure that wherever possible, we mindfully reduce the event’s carbon footprint, conserve resources, take action towards preserving our natural environment and encourage delegates, stakeholders and business partners to do the same,” said Sarah Garry, Executive Officer, British Society of Soil Science.

The SEC has long shown its commitment to addressing its environmental responsibilities, and many of its sustainable initiatives help organisers to meet their own green objectives.

Kathleen Warden, SEC’s Director of Conference Sales said: “Our team worked closely with the Glasgow Convention Bureau and many of our local partners to bring this event to Scotland for the first time and we’re pleased to be able to showcase our incredible city to its guests.”

In 2021 the campus hosted COP26 which has left a lasting environmental legacy. Most significant was the creation of the now globally recognised Net Zero Carbon Events initiative, of which SEC is a gold level supporter which was launched during COP26, and saw representatives from across the industry come together to commit to action on climate change.

Together with its catering partner SEC Food, the SEC also revisited its catering approach and made permanent positive changes:

Klimato labelling (Carbon Labelling) is used across campus showing the carbon cost of each menu item

All packaging will be reusable or fully recyclable by 2023

Food waste will be reduced to less than 1% of food purchases by 2025 or sooner

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions said “Glasgow has an ambition to be one of Europe’s most sustainable cities. Currently ranking 4th on the Global Destination Sustainability Index of over 70 tourism and event destinations and the UK’s only EarthCheck accredited city, it is fitting that the World Congress of Soil Science delegates gather in our city to address the importance soil has in securing our future.”