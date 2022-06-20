SEC reaching 100 trees ‘Planted for Meetings’ ahead of The Meetings Show

The Scottish Event Campus will continue its one meeting one tree promise at The Meetings Show next week with every business appointment, taking place on the venue’s stand, earning a tree planted in the Caledonian Forest. The news comes following a successful IMEX where nearly 80 trees are already committed.

The SEC will also sit on a special session looking at COP26, hosted at the venue last year, that will see some of the senior leadership involved in the creation of the event on stage together for the first time since the conference. The session, which will look at legacies from the event, will include opinions from Laura Lopez, UNFCCC, Michael Grietzen, Identity, Kathleen Warden, Scottish Event Campus, Aileen Crawford, Glasgow Convention Bureau, and Jon Davies, SEC Food / Levy UK&I.

The SEC recently announced its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2030 as well as its Gold Sponsorship of the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative. The enterprise, which commits event businesses across the globe to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, is just one of a number of activities the SEC is involved in that encourage sustainable meetings within the venue.

Now, as part of its presence at The Meetings Show, the SEC will plant a tree on behalf of every person that the team meets. The business already has an existing relationship with local charity, Trees for Life, which it has worked with for the last 15 years, contributing to the growth of 170,000 trees. Through the meetings next week, the venue is looking to continue to build on that figure.

“We had a really positive IMEX earlier this month, met some existing customers, and hopefully some new organisers coming to the SEC,” commented Kathleen Warden, director of conference sales, Scottish Event Campus. “Out of these meetings we’re now committed to planting just under 80 trees, and we’re hoping to plant well over 100 through the additional appointments we’ll have at The Meetings Show.”

Even before the SEC hosted the globally recognized COP26 conference last year, it had already made significant moves to reduce its carbon footprint. 100% of the venue’s electricity comes from renewable sources and the business continues to work towards activities that encourage sustainable behaviour across every facet of its operations.