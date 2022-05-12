SEC invests in talent across conference division

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) is investing in its conference division with the announcement today of three internal promotions, as well as the recruitment of two further members across its sales and marketing teams.

Stephanie Beattie has been promoted to Head of Corporate Sales, having joined the business in 2019 as International Associations Sales Manager. The move recognises the enormous growth potential for corporate events and builds on the global brand visibility around the SEC following COP26. Stephanie will be focused on building on the efforts of the already highly successful corporate team.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Roddie has been promoted to Senior Sales Manager within the conference sales team and Jessica Hornal to Sales Executive. Jennifer has been with the business since 2015 and has become a key part of the division’s success over that period, while Jessica joined in 2019 from the PCO world. Jessica will continue to grow her career within the SEC, working across both corporate and international sectors.

As well as the promotions, the SEC has also brought in even more support for the division with Ritchie Munro joining the team as International Association Sales Manager. The move will further strengthen this important part of the venue’s business, and Ritchie’s strong background in B2B sales and marketing, having previously worked in Cambodia for the Chamber of Commerce, will be an ideal complement to the existing team.

The SEC also welcomes a new Marketing Manager to support the conference sales team. Katrina Moohan will sit across both conference and exhibition sales and brings with her expertise in both digital marketing and event marketing having spent time at both Glasgow Life and the Digital Marketing Institute, before joining #teamsec.

“As we move forward with our focus for the coming years, it is exciting to be expanding and reshaping the team to reflect how the conference and meetings market is evolving,” commented Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales. “Our people have always been our greatest asset, and it is critical that we nurture and develop our talent. Stephanie, Jennifer, Ritchie, Katrina, and Jess bring a unique and special combination of expertise and energy that will augment and build on the successful conference sales team that we have here at the SEC.”