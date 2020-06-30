Seats.io releases most advanced social distancing seat selection.

Seats.io has released the most advanced social distancing seat selection tool in the market.



This will help to enable live events to start up again, while complying with social distancing regulations and building trust with ticket buyers.

As different countries around the world start to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown, venues and event organizers are looking at ways to make live events come back faster and with as many patrons as possible.

Static solutions, such as blocking seats before showing the floor plan, already exist. With the new seats.io tool, which reacts to the first selection made by the ticket buyer, the process becomes dynamic, flexible and interactive, and ensures maximum occupancy.





The ticket seller creates a rule set, indicating e.g. how much social distancing is required, or how large a group of ticket buyers can sit together. This rule set is then optimised for the specific floor plan layout, so that a maximum number of seats can be sold, while complying with the rules.

Seats.io thus again sets a new industry standard.

As an easy plug-in tool, seats.io can be integrated into any online ticketing system, without the need to replace any aspect of the core ticketing system.

In the new COVID-19 world, interactive seating plans are no longer a nice-to-have, they are a must-have.

“Becoming the industry standard for reserved seating has always been our primary ambition”, said Ben Verbeken, CEO of seats.io. “With the release of the dynamic social distancing tool, which is fully backwards compatible with any existing seats.io floor plan, we believe we are moving the goal posts for the rest of the industry, while enabling ticket vendors to return to the market faster, and re-establishing the trust relationship with ticket buyers.

Improving the ticket buyer’s experience is a key driver of what we do at seats.io.”