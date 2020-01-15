Searcys awarded top 3 Stars Food Made Good certificate

As Searcys embarks on a new decade, the British restaurants and events catering company is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the top 3 Stars Food Made Good certificate by the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA).

Searcys 2019 results represent a 16% increase in scores over the 12-month period. SRA criteria include sourcing, society and environment, with Searcys scoring particularly well in ‘celebrating local and seasonal’, ‘sourcing fish responsibly,’ ‘valuing natural resources’ and ‘supporting the community.’

Andrew Stephen, CEO of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, commented: “I’d like to wish a big congratulations to the whole team at Searcys for making such strides in 2019. We particularly commend the commitment to supporting the community, celebrating local product and valuing natural resources.”

In light of this, Searcys is set to continue and improve upon its pledges to sustainability throughout 2020.

Searcys MD, Matt Thomas, commented: “Our focus in 2020 will be in bringing sustainability messages to our consumers and focusing on the impact of our actions on the community, our partners and suppliers. We are excited to announce that 1p from every single cup of coffee sold in our cafes and restaurants will be given to sustainable and ethical coffee projects in conjunction with Extract Coffee, and that we have so far collected £13k for the Beyond Food initiative.”