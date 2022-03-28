Scottish Event Campus commits to net zero by 2030

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has announced its ambition to achieve net zero by 2030. The news follows the venue’s hosting of COP26 last year and its involvement as a founding partner of the NetZeroCarbon Events pledge which launched during the globally recognised conference.

The announcement also underlines the SEC’s support for its home city of Glasgow, which has already committed to being net zero by 2030.

In recent years, the SEC has made significant moves to reduce its carbon footprint. Already 100% of the venue’s electricity comes from renewable sources. In the run up to COP26 the organisation launched a sustainable food strategy in partnership with Levy UK with a minimum of 80% of all ingredients sourced in Scotland and a commitment that all packaging used will be reusable or recyclable by 2023.

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive of the SEC, commented: “More than ever we are focused on the impact our business has on the planet. As the proud host venue of COP26 we are fully committed to becoming net zero by 2030, and to taking a central role in supporting Glasgow’s ambitious targets. We recognise how significant a challenge this is, but we are determined to reach this goal. We have the vision and an excellent team, deep in planning mode, to get us there.”

For the past 15 years the SEC has contributed to Trees for Life supporting the growth of 170,000 trees in the Caledonian Forest, and in 2019 a dedicated Environment and Waste Manager was recruited to fulfil the venue’s aim to be more sustainable.

The organisation’s strategy to reach net zero centres around five key goals: climate, governance, partnership, people, and resource, each providing the focus for the work that lies ahead. Central to achieving the goal is the development of an ambitious energy strategy which will transition the venue to net zero. Actions around water efficiency, green travel, supply chain engagement and waste management are also being implemented.

Working with staff, organisers, partners, and visitors forms part of the overall engagement plan to support the net zero journey. The team is already working closely with the Glasgow City Council, and a number of consultants and organisations to deliver on the ambition.

The SEC is also working towards a Greener Festival’s Greener Arena certification, a global initiative aimed at helping events, festivals and venues become more sustainable and reduce their impact on the environment.