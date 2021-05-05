Scott Holman joins Immersive AV

Immersive AV has announced the appointment of Scott Holman, as the Telford-based event technology specialist continues to strengthen their client services team. In his role as Account Director, Scott’s focus will be on experiential technology installations for live events, leading the way in helping to ensure the client’s objectives are at the forefront of all event technology solutions.

Discussing his new role, Scott said: “I’m thrilled to be starting my new journey in the events industry with Immersive AV. The past year has been tough, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll soon be back to what we all love and do best.”

Scott brings over a decade of experience to the role. Scott has a thorough understanding of the technical complexities of delivering a world-class event. Having started his career as a theatre technician, Scott built on his solid understanding of all audiovisual solutions and made the move into corporate events as a senior technician and project manager. Scott’s intricate technical understanding and loveable bombastic character was a real hit with clients and he quickly made the move into account management. Scott has an enviable combination of exceptional interpersonal skills and a comprehensive technical understanding.

Immersive AV CEO, Sharon Reynolds said: “We’re excited to welcome Scott to the team, his experience and proactive approach will be an asset to us and our clients. We’ve always been driven by innovation and emerging technologies, which facilitate enhanced footfall and maximise engagement for exhibitors at events. Scott’s capability and experience will enable us to take our offering to the next level as we make the transition from virtual back to live and hybrid events.”