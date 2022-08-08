Scotland returns full force to 2022 IMEX in Las Vegas

VisitScotland Business Events (VSBE) continues to be a leader in business events and MICE tourism, bringing its expertise to the North American market this fall. VSBE is returning with a full accompaniment of partners to participate in person at IMEX America (Oct 11-13) in Las Vegas, NV.

Scotland is an established leader in business events travel, cultivating a strong partnership with North America’s leading agencies and associations. Recently, the country also announced it will host the Incentive Research Foundation Board of Trustees meeting in early October, just ahead of IMEX America.

“The IRF meeting in Scotland is one example of how Scotland is supporting a global return to business events,” notes Neil Brownlee, Head of Business Events at VisitScotland. “We are focused on the priorities that rebuild this sector. We have made steady progress in several aspects, most notably in sustainability, responsible tourism and the circular economy, driven by our Journey to Change campaign we are eager to share our forward-thinking practices with our industry colleagues and friends.”

This year marks several big changes that VSBE will showcase at its brand-new stand. As part of the Journey to Change initiative, VSBE seeks to infuse sustainable innovative solutions and societal transformation into all of its events and meetings. Scotland is also celebrating its Year of Stories to highlight the diverse voices of locals throughout the country.

VSBE will attend these industry events with a range of partners, including:

● 2B UK

● Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club

● Edinburgh International Convention Centre

● Glasgow Convention Bureau

● Hilton Edinburgh Carlton

● The Gleneagles Hotel

● K&N Travel Associates Ltd

● MacDonald Hotels & Resorts

● Scottish Events Campus

● Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh

● Trump Turnberry

● Virgin Hotels Scotland

● Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Richard Knight, VisitScotland Business Events’ Director of Marketing to the Americas, wants to keep Scotland top of mind for planners and is eager to re-establish important relationships and build new ones with attendees at IMEX: “It’s so exciting to take the stand at IMEX America as we reconnect with business events professionals from North America. The VisitScotland Business Events team will bring all of our excitement and energy to North America to remind the industry that we have continued to be here as a leader and ally as we emerge from the pandemic, as well as a world leading destination for planners to organize their next event,” Knight said.

Supported by a world class array of conference centres, hotels and international travel infrastructure, Scotland is a legendary destination for international conferences, meetings, incentives and exhibitions with unrivalled legacy potential, with a focus on providing creative ways to work with local communities and further corporate social responsibility objectives.

Scotland has a proud history, scenery, castles and unique heritage and having just hosted the 150th Open, definitely the Home of Golf. VisitScotland Business Events team can help shape events, connect with the professionals who can make it happen, and the local expertise who can make it worthwhile. We are here to provide experiences that live in the minds of your delegates for years to come.