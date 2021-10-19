Science Museum welcomes new recruits as it restructures its events team

The Science Museum in South Kensington has restructured its events team with two new Event Managers who will cover both sales and operations as the museum reports a positive influx of event enquiries and bookings. Annabel Schwier is the newest recruit to the Science Museum team, while Paulo Gouveia returns after a 2-year hiatus.

Previously the museum’s events team was split between sales and operations roles, however these functions have now been combined into one role to enable the team to deal with the increasing number of enquiries and bookings. It also means clients will now benefit from one point of contact who will guide them through the initial planning stages right through to the execution of their event.

Prior to joining the Science Museum, Annabel was an Event Co-ordinator at the Museum of London and the Museum of London Docklands and has considerable experience in running corporate and private events within a museum environment.

Annabel says: “I am really excited to see the world of events returning after such a difficult period during the pandemic. It’s been a long overdue wait for events to take place and it’s fantastic to see enquiries coming in and clients showing a desire to organise face-to-face events again. The Science Museum has so many varied event spaces on offer, each of which have their own unique element. From the amazing view in Illuminate to the incredible models in Flight, I can’t wait to start working with clients to create memorable in-person event experiences for guests.”

Advertisement

Paulo returns to the Science Museum after a 2-year break where he pursued a combi sales and operations role in the catering world before going freelance and launching Event Mark, a platform dedicated to the events industry where suppliers, freelancers and venues can connect with one another to do business.

Paulo says: “It’s great to be back working with the fantastic Science Museum events team. The Science Museum is such a diverse venue with so many incredible spaces in which to create exceptional event experiences. With the new Monday and Tuesday exclusive hire opportunity I’m looking forward to growing the number of events we are able to host as clients lean towards more multi-space, multi-purpose events. Everyone has missed the interactivity of attending an event in-person and I’m really enjoying working with clients to bring their event visions to life at the museum once again.”

Bryony Mitchison, Event Sales & Operations Manager at the Science Museum, adds: “The return of events has been a long time coming, but we are now seeing demand return and we have a healthy pipeline of live events on the horizon. It was important to us that our events team reflects the new ‘normal’ in the events industry and our new combined sales and operations roles not only utilise the experience and skillset of both Annabel and Paulo but will streamline our processes and how we manage the client experience.”