Sci-tech popularization highlighted at 19th CIEP

In recent years, science and technology popularization is becoming an increasingly significant topic in China. From government authorities to institutions, organizations and companies, raising science literacy among the Chinese public is becoming a consensus and brings social benefits.

The 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP), which will be held in Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from April 24 to 25, is taking on such a responsibility with the newly launched Science and Technology Popularization & Exhibition Hall.

As one of China’s largest annual gatherings for talent and technological innovation exchange, CIEP has become a world-renowned international communication platform through 20-year development. The new sector on science and technology popularization also plays an important role to inspire public enthusiasm for technology.

Advancing China’s sci-tech popularization has been, and will be, an essential part of China’s endeavor in the development of its science and technology.

According to the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), between 2016 and 2020, China made major investments in improving sci-tech education, developing popular science infrastructure and cultivating skills. The nation met the target of enhancing citizens’ science literacy over the past five years. The country will push forward sci-tech education and endeavor to make popular science reach and benefit all regions and groups in the future, said CAST. Strengthening teenagers’ science and technology education has been stressed by President Xi Jinping on multiple occasions. Noting that science and technology exercise a profound influence on the country’s future and people’s lives, Xi called for efforts to improve teenager’s scientific literacy and cultivate modern talents with innovative ability.

As a major conference focusing on talents, CIEP is joining the effort of cultivating talents by exhibiting successful experiences of fostering talents and building public interests in science and technology.

CIEP is doing so through an exhibition hall designated to sci-tech popularization, a high-profile summit on the innovative development of China’s popularization work, and a science and innovation education forum. Around 80 companies, organizations and institutes from China and abroad are invited to showcase their endeavor in educating the public about sci-tech achievements. They fall into four major categories — artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, innovation education and life science, and include tech giants such as China General Nuclear Power Group, UBtech Robotics and Skyworth.

Experts and educators are taking the chance to interact with the audience, especially young people, for more effective public education. In a half-day summit, leading experts from the Chinese Academy of Science, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, China General Nuclear Power Group, and other major companies and government authorities shared their thoughts on creating an atmosphere for social popularization and incentivize talents’ creative vitality.

The future of China’s sci-tech education also came under the spotlight in this year’s youth sci-tech innovation education forum. Experienced education industry insiders gathered for discussions on carrying forward the scientist spirits of the new era and igniting youths’ curiosity on science and technology. It’s extremely important to start with children for sci-tech education and make them learn more about scientific knowledge in daily life, to strengthen their scientific confidence and cultivate a large number of youth group with the potential to be scientists.

Joining the exhibition and discussions are educators from China and beyond. Shenzhen’s education sector is especially taking advantage of learning from successful experiences and benefiting from the most cutting-edge education ideologies. CIEP’s new sector helps Shenzhen advance its attempts in building popularization classrooms and introducing an innovative popularization credit system. Such experiments are also helping with the high-quality development of China’s popularization work.

As an important way of sci-tech popularization, CIEP’s Science and Technology Popularization & Exhibition Hall delivers the most cutting-edge technology trends and supports scientific innovations with practical actions to inspire public enthusiasm for science, which is of great significance to enhance the national scientific literacy.

