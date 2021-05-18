Saving Grace Events launches summer pop up festival at Tatton



· Established events company sets up Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

· The festival host 52 socially distanced events over 10 weeks this summer

Saving Grace Events, the Cheshire based full service events agency, is launching a new pop up summer festival at Tatton Park. The £1m project is backed by a number of investors, including Saving Grace Events and Innovate Ventures.

The inaugural Tatton Park Pop Up Festival will take place at Tatton’s lakeside concert venue over 10 weeks this summer, with a line up including family events, live music, tribute acts and Sunday Sessions. There’s also the option for private corporate parties and main line-up hospitality packages.

Rebecca Hartley, founder of Saving Grace Events, said: “The last year has been incredibly tough for the events industry. From performers to stage builders, the entire sector suffered an immediate stoppage to work – but the time has come to put our best foot forward and get back to it! The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival will support over 50 acts plus all the events support and logistics that happens behind the scenes, putting some much-needed revenue into the sector while also delivering a high-quality summer to remember at Tatton Park.

“I’ve planned the festival with multiple variations to ensure compliance with whatever Covid-related restrictions are in place this summer. It’s time for the North West to get back to doing what it does best – throwing a really good party!”

Among the highlights are:

· Family days out including The Princess Tea Party, Milkshake Live!, Jurassic Earth and Brainiac Live

· DJ nights including Judge Jules Live, Ibiza Symphonic and a Centreforce Radio takeover

· Live music and shows from the Brand New Heavies, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show supported by the Real Thing

· Tribute nights with world-famous acts including Killer Queen, One Night of Tina, and direct from London’s West End, ABBA MANIA

· Experience shows including The Greatest Show, Kidchella Festival, The Family Show and Kids Pop.

· Sunday Sessions with new and emerging artists and themed entertainment

· A closing night with Brutus Gold’s Love Train on August bank holiday Sunday

· And yet more acts still to be announced!

Each event can hold up to 166 socially distanced ‘Square’ spaces, accommodating up to six people, they are complete with seating and set against the stunning scenery of Tatton Park lakeside. Gastro-style food and premium brand drinks can be purchased on site from soon-to-be-announced vendors, while ticket holders can also order luxury hampers to be delivered to their pitches.

Each event includes a number of VIP tickets, which will include premium outdoor furniture, table service and a private VIP washroom, along with a private bar operated by the famous Menagerie restaurant and bar.

Rebecca added: “The amazing set up at the festival is also open for corporate events. We’re offering corporate hospitality packages for all our shows, as well as the option for bespoke events on non-show nights.”

The Tatton Park Festival will begin on Friday 25 June and run until bank holiday Sunday 29 August 2021, with events happening every weekend as well as on some weekdays during the school holidays.

Each event will be laid out to allow for social distancing. The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival team has developed multiple contingency plans allowing for numerous variations on Covid-19 restrictions, so would-be revellers can rest assured that the events will go ahead in compliance with whatever restrictions are in place.