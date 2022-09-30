Safety and security go under the spotlight at mia event

Protecting the safety and security of delegates attending business meetings and events will be forensically examined at the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) latest event.

Taking place on 13 October at Warwick Conferences, the mia’s Safety and Security Summit will explore the current and potential threats being faced by the sector and how technology and innovation can help create safer environments for all.

Ahead of the introduction of the Protect Duty in early 2023, ICC Wales’ Danielle Bounds will discuss the legislative obligations that have been designed to improve the safety and security of both staff and visitors in meeting and event spaces.

Representatives from ACC Liverpool, NEC Group and Caffeine&Machine will share their inspiring venue safety strategies while innovative grant-funded Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) technologies emerging from the likes of Iconal and Metrasens to support safety across the sector, will be revealed.

Should something happen that places your organisation under the media spotlight – do you have the correct processes and plans in place, is the question that will be posed by ACC Liverpool’s Nicky Hunter and Custard’s Lesley Whyte. During the panel discussion, they’ll discuss how having a regularly reviewed issues and crisis communications strategy is essential to help protect a hotel or venue’s reputation.

Bringing the event to a close will be a cybersecurity session exploring the growing and imposing digital threats that continue to strike IT networks with poor information security. As a sector not immune to such dangers, David Buist of Xperience Group will examine the measures that should be taken to combat threats both internally and externally.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “As the capabilities and tactics of terrorists and criminals continue to evolve and the Protect Duty is being introduced next year, there is a need to discuss the current and potential threats being faced by the business meetings and events sector. This Summit will cover various aspects highlighting current and evolving threats, legislative obligations and security practise developments as well as crisis communications and cyber security planning.”