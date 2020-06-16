Safe Event Scheme, the standard for safe & responsible events

Following the launch of the Safe Event Scheme two weeks ago, Cube International and its key partners, A.C.T. National and OnePlan, are delighted to launch the Safe Event Scheme website and event planning studio app.

The Safe Event Scheme is an initiative devised to help the events industry get back on its feet and allows venues, rights holders and event operators to plan, manage and implement a responsible set of standardised safety measures.

The Safe Event Scheme logo is a simple way for people to recognise sporting and cultural events that have been planned, produced, and managed safely and responsibly. Responding to the COVID19 challenge, the Safe Event Scheme promotes responsible event safety compliance. Events accredited by the scheme can demonstrate their commitment to operating responsibly and provide assurance to event visitors, spectators, staff and participants.

The scheme involves a standardised three-stage process which covers the planning, infrastructure and operational elements of any event, the planning, provision and performance, and which can apply to any event type, whether local or global. The processes involved will incorporate industry- leading commercial and compliance expertise, best-in-class operational support, and global-leading event technology solutions.

The scheme is being administered by Cube International in collaboration with globally renowned event health and safety consultants, A.C.T. National, and the creators of the world’s leading event planning platform, OnePlan.

A.C.T. National is one of the world’s premier event health and safety consultancy companies and will act as the scheme’s safety specialists. The company has assisted in the development and design of the Safe Event Scheme process and in its assessment standards for achieving accreditation. With a range of accreditation packages in place, event organisers can opt for A.C.T. National’s expertise at both a general overview level as well as for its fully comprehensive bespoke service.

A.C.T. National’s Director, Chris Woodford, said: “A.C.T. National are delighted to be involved in the Safe Event Scheme. This is an easy and affordable way for many event organisers to access not only a professional and competent pool of event safety advisors, but also allows that same ease of access to a competent and professional group of companies and individuals, all with incredible international reputations. Only by working together will we raise, and ultimately set standards that can be recognised everywhere.”

OnePlan is the ultimate event site planning platform. It gives events across the globe a single system to map, draw, plan and procure every aspect of their event. It is the chosen platform for the Safe Event Scheme and a key partner providing the technology behind the studio app. The app enables event organisers to create comprehensive event plans that can then be reviewed and accredited via the Safe Event Scheme. All your event maps, plans and operations in one centralised system with advanced crowd management tools, newly released functionality to plan for social distancing and collaboration tools for all your stakeholders. OnePlan streamlines your event and your journey through the safe event scheme process.

“OnePlan’s advanced technology combined with the safety and risk expertise of the Safe Event Scheme creates a powerful proposition for events. The timing is perfect and we are excited to support the restart of the global events industry.” Paul Foster, Founder and CEO OnePlan.

The objectives of the Safe Event Scheme are to offer the following key benefits:

FOR EVENT OWNERS

A comprehensive and integrated best practice solution with flexibility to meet specific needs.



It enables event planners to encompass COVID19 measures without compromising other

statutory and commercial obligations.

FOR OTHER STAKEHOLDERS

• It offers event partners an assurance mark, showing a robust commitment to the safe and responsible planning and management of the events which they support.



• It promotes a culture and ethos for all those working within the event, during its planning, build, operation and de-rig phases.

FOR THE PUBLIC



• It provides those wishing to attend events with a recognisable assurance mark, giving them the confidence to enjoy the events they love.

Cube International’s CEO, Andy Moss, said: “During these unprecedented times, we are fully committed to helping our clients, partners and the wider events industry to recover with confidence from the current shutdown period. We are extremely proud to be working with our partners in the delivery of the Safe Event Scheme which we hope will help event organisers and operators at all levels to embrace the new normal and yet still deliver fantastic events the public know and love.”