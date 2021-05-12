Sadiq Khan announces £6million campaign to bring back live music in London

Re-elected London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has vowed to pour £6million in funding into bringing live music back to London.

It’s been a disastrous twelve months on almost every front, and culture has felt the ripples of the pandemic more than most sectors. With full restrictions set to be lifted next month, Khan is tasked with getting London up and running once more with restaurants, theatres, music venues and more all set to re-open.

The Labour politician has revealed a new campaign called ‘Let’s Do London’, which focuses on jobs and getting Britain’s capital alive again. Speaking with Time Out, Khan said: “Let’s Do London is the biggest tourism campaign our city has ever seen. The reason it’s so important is that the last 15 months have been incredibly tough for us.

“But I also recognise not just the intrinsic enjoyment we get from retail, culture and hospitality, but that one in five jobs in London are in those areas. We’ve got to make sure that we bounce back as quickly as possible to avoid mass unemployment, leading to a massive recession.”

In 2020, tourism to the city reduced by 90 per cent, and figures could end up similar this year. “This will probably be the only year in our lifetime when there won’t be international tourists in London,” Khan noted. “It’s an opportunity to have fewer people in queues and to do the things which you wouldn’t otherwise do,” he said.

The Mayor added: “So Let’s Do London is about bringing all the key players in London together: the Globe, the National Theatre, the Southbank, the V&A, the O2, great chefs, great artists like David Hockney, great live music venues, pubs, bars and restaurants. We want to make sure that this summer is the best summer we’ve ever seen.”

The work begins anew today to kick-start our economy as London continues to reopen.



I was delighted to join one of our leading actors @AdrianLester today at @The_Globe for the launch of our exciting #LetsDoLondon campaign.



Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/0KPyY1elRH — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 10, 2021

Originally published by Faroutmagazine.co.uk on11th May 2021. SOURCE