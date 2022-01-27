SaaStock announce Three Year Partnership with Catapult 

Europe’s largest SaaS focused conference, SaaStock, has announced it is extending its partnership with Irish creative events agency Catapult for a further three years. The extension follows SaaStock announcement that its flagship event “SaaStock 2022” will return as an in-person event to Dublin’s RDS on October 18-19th.

Catapult has worked with SaaStock since 2016 and has become an integral part to SaaStock’s overall team. This has contributed to the growth of the brand and delivered an event experience that has come to be known as ‘Disneyland for SaaS Companies’. The three-year partnership will see SaaStock and Catapult develop the event experience across live, virtual and hybrid, as well as providing new offerings to attendees and sponsors.

The upcoming SaaStock 2022 event brings a global community of software as a service (SaaS) representatives together to hear from founders, executives and investors about their experiences and the lessons they’ve learned. Past speakers include Claire Hughes-Johnson, Dan Martell and Des Traynor.

As Europe’s leading global tech hub, Dublin forms an ideal backdrop for this international conference. Attendees from over 80 countries will have the opportunity to make new connections and learn how to supercharge their SaaS growth.

During the enforced absence of in-person conferences, SaaStock moved to virtual events, collaborating with Catapult to design and broadcast its first ever virtual conference, SaaStock Remote and SaaStock EMEA. These became ‘The Gold Standard for Virtual Events’ and further cemented the SaaStock Catapult partnership.

Alexander Theuma, Founder of SaaStock commented on the partnership: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Catapult for a further three years. From inception, Catapult has provided SaaStock with unparalleled creativity and this was especially true when events were forced to pivot and move online. SasStock is the biggest community for SaaS founders, executives and investors in the world. The aim is to make this the best SaaStock event yet – with a planned 5,000 attendees from over 80 countries and to make this a reality, SaaStock wants Catapult in its corner.”

Des O’Leary, Managing Director, Catapult, added: “Since we began working with SaaStock in 2016 we’ve grown together. From producing hugely successful live events to creating a new standard for virtual events, working with SaaStock has allowed us to showcase what we do best strategically and creatively. Today, we are delighted to see SaaStock returning to the RDS – it really copper-fastens their commitment to Dublin as the location for its’ showcase global event. It promises to be their biggest live event yet.”