RX receives Best Leadership Teams accolade in Q2 Comparably Awards

RX is delighted to announced that for the third consecutive year, the company has been recognised in the Best Leadership Teams category in the Comparably Awards.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and brand reputation platform, recognises companies in its quarterly awards based on anonymous feedback and ratings from current employees collected over the previous 12-month period.



“Authentic leadership, commercial acumen and the human touch”, “Openness, transparency, approachability, enthusiasm, professionalism”, “They are perceptive to trends and always forward looking for the best of the company and the employees” reflect the positive sentiments typically shared on Comparably when RXers are asked what they like best about the leadership teams.

Commenting on the award Hugh Jones, RX CEO, said, “Over the last three years, RX has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, a testament to the strong leadership across our company.

“Our success is rooted in a shared understanding of our goals, mission, and strategy, with each team member knowing precisely how they contribute to our collective achievements.

This recognition as one of the Best Leadership Teams by Comparably for the third consecutive year is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to openness, transparency, and forward-thinking, which continues to drive RX to new heights.”

The winners of Comparably’s quarterly Best Places to Work Awards are determined based on a series of more than 50 comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Leadership, Professional Development, Compensation, Work-Life Balance and more.