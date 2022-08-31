Royal Armouries Leeds joins Association of Event Venues

The Royal Armouries Leeds, home of the National Collection of Arms and Armour, and part of the Royal Armouries group of museums, has joined the Association of Event Venues (AEV), its spokesperson announced today.

The Royal Armouries and New Dock Hall is the largest dedicated conference, events and exhibition space in Leeds, hosting 380 international and national events every year. The waterfront venue and museum complex is situated in the city centre and regularly hosts high-profile conferences, conventions, exhibitions, and corporate events, for up to 2,500 people.

Ben Campbell, venue director, Royal Armouries Leeds, said, “We have selected our Leeds venue to champion the AEV; to become involved with, and closer to, the network of diverse venues that membership clearly provides; we want to share expertise and knowledge, and participate in the improvement of the event industry in the UK.”

Alden Arnold, project manager, AEV, welcomed the news saying, “I’m delighted that Royal Armouries Leeds has taken this decision. Every one of our members brings its own unique expertise and insight, and the Royal Armouries Leeds is no exception.”