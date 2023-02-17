Roundhouse to host National Comedy Awards for Stand Up to Cancer

For the second year, the Camden venue will host Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards, raising money for Stand Up to Cancer tonight on Friday 17th February.

Once more the ceremony will be hosted by Tom Allen and broadcast live on Channel 4. The star-studded event will be attended by the country’s top comics from the worlds of stand up, comedy entertainment, acting, writing and podcasts. Voted for beforehand (voting has now closed) by the public, last year’s winners included Taskmaster, Sex Education, Katherine Ryan, the late Sean Lock, Ricky Gervais, Munya Chawawa, Sharon Horgan and Billy Connolly.

The public will also attend on the balcony level through SRO Audiences.

Head of events at Roundhouse Rhiân Pressley said, “we’re thrilled that Hungry Bear Media, Channel 4 and Stand Up to Cancer are here with us once more. Last year was an incredible show and we’re excited to see who will win this year.”

Prior to the awards show the star-studded guest list will be treated to dinner by accredited caterer Moving Venue with the ceremony beginning shortly after the public has arrived. Delta Live and Anna Valley are supplying all the AV requirements with rigging supplied by Blackout. Lighting is supported by LED Creative.

Donations to Stand Up to Cancer, a collaboration between Channel 4 and Cancer Research can be made during the show which airs live at 9pm on Channel 4 tonight.