Rotterdam will host the World Energy Congress in 2025

The World Energy Congress 2025 (WEC2025) will be organised in Rotterdam. A Dutch bid by WEC The Netherlands, together with proposed host city Rotterdam and several bid partners, was announced the winner of an international bid process for the 2025 edition of this event by the World Energy Council (London). The world’s largest energy event will take place September 8-11 2025 with Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre as main venue. WEC2025 will bring an estimated 4,000 delegates and a global ministerial representation from all over the world to the Netherlands. Theme for the Dutch 2025 edition of the congress will be ‘Sustainable Energy for all’.

Arno Bonte (Vice Mayor in Rotterdam for Sustainability, Clean Air and Energy Transition): “Rotterdam is rapidly turning itself from a fossil port city into a global example in the field of sustainability. The World Energy Congress is giving us the opportunity to share our approach with the rest of the world. We would like to show not only the technical side of the energy transition, but also the social side. The theme ‘Sustainable energy for all’ reflects the way Rotterdam is organising the energy transition, for and by Rotterdam residents.”

The Dutch bid focussed on why the Netherlands and host city Rotterdam are the right choice as hosts for the 2025 congress. Rotterdam is at the centre of Europe’s Energy Transition, partly due to its world-leading smart port and the connected chemical clusters in North West Europe which are in full transition by 2025 with many concrete projects to show case. In addition, Rotterdam is taking a frontrunner role with its goal of becoming a climate neutral city by 2050. It is an innovating city and a real life testing ground for important transitions and it offers the right geographic and logistical facilities to organise an event of this scale.

Eveline van der Pluijm (Manager Convention Bureau & Tourism Board at Rotterdam Partners): “We are delighted and proud to be able to facilitate WEC2025 in Rotterdam. The conference is a perfect match for the city in terms of content and it will contribute to the energy transition of our city and port. The brand new Rotterdam Ahoy Convention Centre with 35 additional spaces is the ideal location for this congress. We look forward welcoming 4,000 participants from over 150 countries worldwide.”

Advertisement

A state of the art conference

Because of the uncertainties regarding the post-Covid event possibilities and depending on innovations in the post COVID-19 events world, the Dutch bid includes options for a hybrid or online congress and all the elements to deliver a state of the art conference. Think about combining physical and virtual elements and the possibilities of new technologies.

Jeroen van Hoof (Chair of WEC Netherlands): “I am extremely proud that we will have the opportunity to organise the most green and inclusive WEC conference ever. The Energy Transition in our region will provide an excellent opportunity to inspire the global community and deliver new, post COVID-19, green economic value and work. The support we received from the Dutch government, our partners from the industry, the city and port of Rotterdam are only a first signal of our commitment to our collective opportunity.”

About the World Energy Congress

The World Energy Congress is the flagship platform of the World Energy Council, reaching across the public, private and civil sectors to connect and inspire leaders and practitioners from the energy+ value chain. Held every three years since 1924, the congress is a unique space for the global energy community to catalyse new collaborations and forge new pathways in the energy transition.

Collaborating partners

The Dutch bid for WEC2025 was put forward as a collective effort, issued by the World Energy Council the Netherlands, partnering with a.o. the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate policy, the City and Port of Rotterdam and Rotterdam Partners, and has the support of WEC Netherlands members (DNV GL, Energie Beheer Nederland, Groningen Seaports, New Energy Coalition, Nouryon, PWC, Rabobank, Shell, Siemens, TNO, Vattenfall and Vopak).