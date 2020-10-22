ROE Visual and disguise partner in virtual production

With the opening of its London and LA based Extended Reality (xR) showrooms, disguise now offers two fully-operational, in-house virtual production demo spaces. LED products to build the LED floor and walls of the xR Stages were supplied by ROE Visual as part of the partnership. Customers and partners can now get a demonstration of the idea and techniques behind virtual production.

disguise and ROE Visual are often mentioned in one sentence in any article on live or virtual production. Firmly established as suppliers to the live event and touring industry, both companies have left their mark with first-class high-performance products that are loved by technicians and creatives.

disguise is the platform for creatives and technologists to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Combining the leading experience production software with powerful media server hardware, disguise empowers brands, artists, production houses and our partners to tell stories that inspire their audiences.

Their way of working and customer philosophy are close to that of ROE Visual, with high-end products and a solution-based and service-orientated customer approach summing up the key-elements that determine why clients like working with either company.

ROE Visual is the go-to LED manufacturer that develops and designs first class LED panels that live up to the exacting demands of those same creatives and technologists. By enabling spectacular and breath-taking visual effects to come to live on large display format, immersive experiences for performers and audiences all over the globe can be created.

Being involved with virtual production techniques from the start, both companies have become a well-recognized part of many virtual production set-ups globally, from huge film sets to smaller virtual stages for virtual events or broadcast.

With the COVID-19 measures fuelling the need for alternatives for live events, the demand for hybrid or virtual productions has risen sharply. As a result, disguise has released an Extended Reality solution to its workflow, empowering users to bring to life immersive real-time visual experiences remotely and at scale. Extended Reality (xR) combines Augmented (AR), Virtual (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) elements in order to create an immersive experience, blending virtual and real-life elements.

The virtual stages at disguise’s offices will enable users, customers and partners to come and test out xR workflows and explore opportunities in virtual production. They consist of ROE Visual Diamond DM2.6 LED walls and a Black Marble BM4 matte finish LED floor, with Carbon series CB5 used to create additional lighting for the set.

“It’s a pleasure to have partnered with disguise on this fantastic project. We are pleased to be at the forefront of the ever-popular technique of virtual production and it’s great to have a fully functioning stage in the UK. I’m sure disguise and their team of experts will make a huge success of this growing technology,” comments David Morris, responsible for Business Development in the UK & Ireland for ROE Visual.

“We are thrilled to have worked with ROE Visual to deliver our xR stages in London and LA. They are a long-standing partner that have always provided best-in-class LED solutions to an array of projects powered by disguise – from sold-out stadium shows to immersive live broadcast productions. The new stages provide our user community with a space for xR innovation, support and customer demonstrations and will help solidify both disguise’s and ROE Visual’s positions in the market as trusted partners for next-generation virtual production,” says Fernando Kufer, CEO of disguise.

The London and LA showrooms offer a very good location to invite clients to introduce them to this new technology or to train technicians and creatives. Being able to show the complete set-up, with all the elements involved is vital in this respect.

If you’re interested to make an appointment to visit the demo stage, please contact:

ROE Visual Europe – David Morris at david@roevisual.eu , marketing@roevisual.com or disguise – sales@disguise.one.