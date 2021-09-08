Robin Hood and conference bureau flying the flag for Nottingham in a bid to attract international events and boost economic recovery

Known the world over as the home of legendary outlaw Robin Hood, today Nottingham is an attractive destination for event planners thanks to its central location, excellent transport links and an array of world-class conference venues and hotels.

Meet in Nottingham, the official Convention Bureau charged with helping companies, associations and event organisers to find and book world-class venues, and part of destination marketing organisation Marketing Nottingham will be teaming up with Robin Hood (Ezekial Bone) to showcase all of this and more at The Meetings Show this September. From their exhibition stand, the team aims to strengthen existing relationships, forge new business connections and ultimately bring a variety of events and conferences to the region in 2022 and beyond. Large-scale events can generate hundreds of thousands of pounds for the local economy through the booking of conference venues, accommodation and other businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors – all of which will support the city’s economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the fully virtual 2020 event, The Meetings Show 2021 will be delivered as a hybrid event on the 30 September and 1 October, reuniting members of the events, meetings and incentives community as well as providing excellent business opportunities for those who cannot attend in person. Meet in Nottingham are delighted to be heading to the live event at ExCel London, and will be flying the flag for this green, creative and legendary city alongside Robin Hood and stand partners Nottingham Conferences and the De Vere East Midlands Conference Centre.

Meet in Nottingham will use this invaluable opportunity to promote the recent multi-million-pound refurbishment of the De Vere East Midlands Conference Centre and Orchard Hotel. The venue offers state-of-the-art meetings and events spaces, banqueting suites and magnificent, contemporary public spaces, with sustainability at the core of the redevelopment.

Meet in Nottingham’s attendance at the most recent in-person The Meetings Show, which took place in 2019, resulting in around 80 enquiries regarding major conference events, which were projected to generate an estimated £600,000 for the local economy through the booking of conference venues and accommodation as well as local transport, leisure, hospitality and retail businesses.

Robert Dixon, Chief Executive of Marketing Nottingham, said:

“The events and conferences sector is a very important one for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, with overnight stays by business travellers bringing an estimated £471m to the local economy each year pre-COVID. This sector has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so as the economy starts to open up and we adapt to the ‘new normal, attendance at flagship trade shows such as The Meetings Show provide the opportunity for us to position Nottingham as a key destination for conferences, getting our city in front of events organisers from all over the world. We’re delighted to be returning to the show in person this year and being able to reconnect with some of our key contacts, and we’re looking forward to having some very positive and productive meetings with international event planners to show them why Nottingham is the best place to bring their future business events.”

Melissa Sobo, Director of Sales at Nottingham Conferences and East Midlands Conference Centre and De Vere Orchard Hotel, said:

“We’re delighted to be exhibiting once again with Visit Nottingham at The Meetings Show 2021. For us as a venue, The Meetings Show is a must-attend exhibition for the hospitality, meeting and event industry. It’s an event we look forward to throughout the year and to exhibit as a destination for the city and county of Nottinghamshire is well worth doing.”