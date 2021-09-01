ROAR B2B acquires Environment Media Group Ltd

ROAR B2B, the events and media group, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Environment Media Group Ltd, the UK’s leading specialist media and events business focused on the waste management and environment sector, for an undisclosed sum. The UK-based business will join ROAR B2B, allowing the company to further expand its range of well-established live and digital events. The deal will bring ROAR’s current event RWM into the same portfolio as LetsRecycle to become the UK No. 1 media partner in the sector underscoring ROAR B2B’s commitment to the environment sector.

EMG, which was founded in 2000, provides freely available topical news reports, legislative updates, and a range of events for all those involved in delivering on the challenges faced in moving to a low carbon economy. The business is led by Rob Mowat, who has led the Company for close to 20 years. Rob will stay with the business heading up the Environment portfolio at ROAR B2B.

ROAR B2B, operates in three main industry sectors, Business Technology, Social Care, and Environment. Headline events in their portfolio include RWM, Call & Contact Centre Expo, B2B Marketing Expo and Naidex. These events place a focus on sectors that are critical to how we live, communicate and work, both now and in the future. From effective management of the ageing population and large-scale commercial recycling to the technology of tomorrow.

Commenting on the acquisition, Duncan Kirk, CEO of ROAR B2B said “This acquisition represents a very exciting move for our business. We very much look forward to working with EMG, to integrate our existing offering and expand our capabilities going forward. Having admired and closely followed their progress, we are delighted to now have the opportunity to work with Rob and his team. Their knowledge and experience in the sector will be invaluable in realising our shared vision for the development and long-term growth of the business.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with ROAR B2B, this acquisition will allow us to continue growing our business” said Rob Mowat, Managing Director of EMG. “We look forward to working with the RWM team to form the No.1 media partner to the environment and waste management market.”